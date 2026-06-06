Man found guilty of attempted rape of Johns Hopkins student

A man has been found guilty of attempted second-degree rape of a Johns Hopkins University student.

Raymond Lunn, 31, has been held in prison without bond since his arrest in October 2025 after nearly raping a student at JHU.

Lunn is a registered sex offender with a criminal record including armed robbery, attempted rrape, kidnapping, assault, burglary, and auto theft, according to police.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates made the announcement on Friday evening, stating, "The conviction of Raymond Lunn for the Attempted Second-Degree Rape of a Johns Hopkins University student is a testament to the extraordinary courage and resilience of this survivor."

The attack

On October 18, police responded to the Decker Quad, located on Wyman Park Drive near the Hopkins Office of Institutional Equity, for the incident.

A man, later identified as Lunn, was captured via surveillance footage escaping the scene of the attempted rape took place.

The charging documents showed that Lunn restrained the victim in a bear hug, pinning her arms to her sides, and forced her to the ground behind a quad bench in an overgrown garden area.

Lunn removed the woman's jeans and underwear against her will. He fled only after hearing people nearby.

"Coming forward after experiencing such a traumatic attack is far from easy. Testifying in open court and confronting your attacker requires immense strength," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Because this survivor chose to stand up, speak out, and trust the justice system, a dangerous offender has been held accountable. Her bravery not only secured this conviction but has undoubtedly made her campus and our city safer.

Baltimore Police say Lunn was arrested less than a week later, after a person who saw a Metro Crime Stoppers flyer on the news called in a tip.