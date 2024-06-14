Man facing charges after road rage incident, believed to be hate crime

BALTIMORE -- A road rage incident escalated this week in Anne Arundel County, and a 63-year-old man is now facing first-degree assault and other violent charges.

Anne Arundel County Police also say there's evidence of a hate crime.

Police first responded to the corner of Marshall Road and 8th Avenue Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.

But, the chain of events first started more than ten miles away at the Arundel Mills shopping mall. There, the victim got into some road rage incident with one of the suspects.

During that, according to Anne Arundel County Police public information officer Marc Limansky, "[that suspect] shouted racial slurs at the victim."

WJZ obtained the charging documents in this case and confirmed the slur was the n-word.

The suspect drove home to Brooklyn Park and the victim followed.

While driving back, according to charging documents, the suspect called her husband, Keith Kelly. By the time she and the victim got to the neighborhood he was standing outside armed with a hammer.

After some arguing, the victim told police Kelly pulled a gun out. Kelly didn't fire it, according to charging documents, only handed it to his wife at some point.

While the arguments continued, the victim walked to the trunk of his car, when he claims Kelly charged at him -- smashing one of the car's windows with the hammer.

"We're calling this a hate crime because when you couple the racial slur with the following actions by the suspects -- it was very clear that this was a crime motivated by hatred toward members of the African American community," Limansky said.

The victim did retaliate, according to charging documents, grabbing a brake pad piece from the trunk of the car and throwing it at Kelly's neck.

When police questioned Kelly about this, Kelly told them he thought the victim was getting a weapon, charging documents say.

He and his wife also initially denied bringing the gun out, before admitting it was only a BB gun.

Limansky said too many heated arguments are turning into violent crimes.

"Just let it go, if somebody aggravates you on the roadway just let them drive past you. Let them get away from you, don't engage with them because it could really turn into a dangerous situation for everyone involved," he said.

Kelly is also facing second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and destruction of property. Kelly's wife hasn't been charged with anything.

Kelly did bond out of jail Thursday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 10.