Man electrocuted, killed after someone pushed him onto the Shot Tower metro tracks

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after he was pushed off of the platform at the Shot Tower metro stop and onto the tracks below, according to authorities.

The 28-year-old man was electrocuted when he hit the tracks on Wednesday, police said.

He had been standing on the platform when "an unidentified male pushed him from behind," according to authorities.

That person fled the area, police said.

The deadly electrocution happened around 5:35 p.m., according to authorities.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has suspended underground metro service between the Charles Center metro stop and the Johns Hopkins metro stop "until further notice due to emergency personnel activity in the area," according to transportation authorities.

Shuttle buses will be used to bridge the gap between the two metro stops, transportation authorities said.

Metro Subway Service Advisory -- Metro SubwayLink is experiencing delays in east and westbound service at this time with shuttle bus service in place operating between Charles Center and Johns Hopkins until further notice due to e... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) April 12, 2023

Anyone who has additional information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.