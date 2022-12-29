Man dies after shot multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in South Baltimore.

Police responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street.

A man was there with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is Baltimore's 330th homicide investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.