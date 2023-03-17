Watch CBS News
Man dies after February apartment fire in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE -- A man died from his injuries Friday after an apartment fire last month in Cherry Hill, Baltimore fire officials said, making him the second person to die as a result of the fire. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the morning of February 18 to find smoke billowing from a three-story apartment building. 

Two injured people were in front of the building when firefighters pulled up, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued two more people from a third-floor window, and units at the back of the building reported a man jumped from the third floor. Five people were hospitalized. 

A woman died in the hospital three days later, fire officials said. The identities of both victims have not been disclosed. 

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire. 

