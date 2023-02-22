Woman dies from fire at three-story apartment in Cherry Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A woman died from a fire at a three-story apartment complex in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Several other people were hospitalized after escaping from the fire Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road.

When firefighters arrived at the fire site, they found smoke billowing from a three-story apartment building, according to authorities.

Two injured people were in front of the building when firefighters pulled up, fire officials said.

Firefighters found two other individuals at a third-floor window and rescued them, according to authorities.

At one point, someone jumped from the third floor, fire officials said.

One of the fire victims, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The cause of her death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Around 7am #BCFD responded to the 2300blk of Terra Firma Rd. 3 story garden style apartment fire showing 1st flr. w/ people trapped. 5 patients have been transported to local hospitals. The fire has been placed under control &the cause is under investigation.

WF58-42🔥 pic.twitter.com/3CuUHzacch — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 19, 2023