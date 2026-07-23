Man detained by ICE agents at a Baltimore school ordered to be released

A judge ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a man who was detained on the property of a Baltimore school in June.

Jesus Acevedo Sanchez and his partner, Adriana Gavilan Sanchez, were taken into custody by ICE agents while dropping off their daughter at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School on June 11.

The judge ordered immigration officers to release Acevedo Sanchez from the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia by midnight on Friday morning.

In court, the judge said this case is a "stomach churner," and ICE didn't have probable cause to arrest Acevedo Sanchez outside of the school.

The judge added that ICE officers didn't follow the procedures put in place for due process.

"His immediate release is the proper and only remedy," the judge said.

Last week, a judge ordered ICE to release Gavilan Sanchez.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to ICE for comment but hasn't heard back.

BREAKING: Judge has ordered Acevedo Sanchez release.



She says the government’s conduct in this case is a “stomach churner.”



She said ICE had no probable cause to arrest him outside the school and they did not follow the procedures put in place for due process.



“His immediate… https://t.co/MnZ5epH9Td — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 23, 2026

CBS News Baltimore obtained video showing ICE agents detaining the two, as a window was shattered on their vehicle.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CBS News Baltimore last month that Acevedo Sanchez "refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement, dragging an ICE officer in the process."

DHS said a second undocumented immigrant in the vehicle punched officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.