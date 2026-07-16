Judge orders ICE to release mother detained on Baltimore school campus

A mother who was detained on a Baltimore school campus in June was ordered by a judge to be released from immigration custody.

Adriana Gavilan Sanchez was ordered to be released before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, according to a court filing.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, reports that Gavilan Sanchez, who has been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia, no longer appears in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) online detainee locator system.

Her partner, Jesus Acevedo Sanchez, is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to ICE for comment but has not heard back.

Parents detained outside Baltimore school

On June 11, Gavilan Sanchez and Acevedo Sanchez were detained by ICE agents while dropping off their daughter at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School.

Video showed ICE agents detaining the two, as a window was shattered on their vehicle.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said last month that Acevedo Sanchez "refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement, dragging an ICE officer in the process."

DHS said a second undocumented immigrant in the vehicle punched officers.

However, according to the Banner, ICE's latest court filings did not mention an assault, stating that officers met "minimal physical resistance" when they ordered her out of the car.

According to the Banner, the federal government is trying to deport both parents, who are from Mexico and don't have legal immigration status. Their daughters are U.S. citizens.

Last month, ICE claimed that the agency coordinated with the Baltimore City Public School System in the arrests. School district officials denied those claims.

"ICE has acknowledged that schools should remain places focused on learning and that enforcement actions should not occur on school campuses," school officials said. "We welcome that commitment and expect future actions to reflect it consistently."