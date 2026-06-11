ICE arrests 2 adults at Baltimore pre-school graduation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested two adults on the campus of a public Baltimore school Thursday, school and city officials confirmed.

The arrests sparked outrage from city and state leaders, who emphasized that an emergency bill signed in May prohibits ICE from operating in "sensitive locations like public schools."

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School during a pre-school graduation ceremony, school officials said.

Two adults were arrested by ICE agents at a Baltimore school on June 11, 2026, according to city and school officials. Courtesy of Joely Laflaka

Federal agents left the scene afterward. School officials said they are working with local, state and federal agencies to learn more about the arrests. The school continued with scheduled activities.

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

Maryland Senate president describes arrest

In a video shared to social media, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson described the incident, saying a family was driving into the school's parking lot with ICE agents in pursuit.

According to Ferguson, the adults were ripped out of the car as children were screaming in the backseat. Educators brought the kids into the school during the incident.

"I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen with the young kids, but we're gonna make sure they have the resources they need," Ferguson said.

"Nothing else matters if families don't feel safe. We will not backdown and will continue fighting this lawless administration, especially when that lawlessness threatens kids and families at schools," he wrote on social media.

Baltimore mayor responds

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also condemned the ICE enforcement action, calling it a "disturbing incident."

"I will reiterate once again that this type of enforcement is not welcome in Baltimore," the mayor said in a statement. "The presence of ICE has not made our city any safer, and in fact has led to greater fear and anxiety, especially for our immigrant neighbors."