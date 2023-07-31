Man dead after triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a triple shooting that happened overnight in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. on July 31, officers responded to the 1200 block of Dukeland Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the found a 21-year-old woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm.

After canvassing the area, police also found a 22-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead.

After a preliminary investigation, police learned that the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Oakhurst Place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.