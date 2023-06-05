Man dead after shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a shooting in Southeast Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Around 1:02 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to the 1300 block of Bonsal Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in the rear of the block suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.