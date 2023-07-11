Man dead after car crash in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a car crash in Baltimore County Sunday, police said.

On July 9, officers responded to an area, just past the intersection of Belair Road and Miller Road, for a motor vehicle collision. Detectives learned that a 2018 Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Belair Road, when it crossed both northbound lanes, and ran off the road into a wooded area.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 88-year-old Joseph Sobolewski, was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead on Monday, July 10.

This crash remains under investigation by members of the Baltimore County Crash Team.