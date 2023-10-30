Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

Police said that on Thursday, October 26, at around 1:45 p.m., a Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Greens Lane when it struck a Toyota Tacoma parked on the right side of the road.

The pedestrian, 63-year-old Edward Green, was standing to the rear of the parked Tacoma when the Nissan struck him, according to police.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains part of an open investigation.