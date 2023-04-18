Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with race crimes after threatening Waldorf churchgoers with machete, using racial epithets

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was charged with race crimes Sunday after threatening parishioners of a Waldorf church with an 18-inch machete and hurling racial epithets at them, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. 

Kyle Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree assault, racial-religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment, and other related charges, police said.  

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road. By the time they arrived, the victims were able to convince Krawczyk to leave the church and go outside. Police said the parishioners were familiar with the man. 

Krawczyk fled into nearby woods when he saw the officers, police said. The officers were able to chase him down and tell him to stop. Krawczyk complied and was arrested without incident. 

Police said Krawczyk had the machete strapped to his chest. He is being held without bond. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 2:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.