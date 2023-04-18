Man charged with race crimes after threatening Waldorf churchgoers with machete, using racial epithets

BALTIMORE -- A man was charged with race crimes Sunday after threatening parishioners of a Waldorf church with an 18-inch machete and hurling racial epithets at them, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Kyle Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree assault, racial-religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment, and other related charges, police said.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the church in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road. By the time they arrived, the victims were able to convince Krawczyk to leave the church and go outside. Police said the parishioners were familiar with the man.

Krawczyk fled into nearby woods when he saw the officers, police said. The officers were able to chase him down and tell him to stop. Krawczyk complied and was arrested without incident.

Police said Krawczyk had the machete strapped to his chest. He is being held without bond.