Man charged in fatal stabbing at McCormick & Co. facility in Sparrows Point

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in the stabbing of a worker at a McCormick & Co. facility in Sparrows Point last week, Baltimore County Police said

Andre Hubbard, 50, is charged with first-degree murder. 

Anthony Day, 32, was stabbed Tuesday, January 16 while working as a distribution technician at McCormick & Co.'s logistics center at the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports

From the Baltimore Banner: Man fatally stabbed at McCormick & Co. logistics center remembered as 'peaceful soul'

flyer-andre-hubbard.png
Baltimore County Police

Officers responded to the facility around 9 p.m. Tuesday, where they found Day suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. 

Day was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing, and whether Hubbard was a coworker. 

Hubbard remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said. 

