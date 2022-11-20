Watch CBS News
Crime

78-year-old man injured following hammer attack at church in North Baltimore on Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was injured after another man struck him with a hammer at a church in North Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.

The hammer attack occurred at 10:13 a.m., police said.

That's when officers on patrol in the northern part of the city were sent to a church in the 4300 block of Old York Road to investigate a report of an aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Several church members detained the 55-year-old hammer-wielding man following the attack, police said.

The man who was struck by the hammer had only a minor cut to the ear, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that the hammer-wielding man was suffering from a mental crisis. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Medics took the 78-year-old man with the ear injury to an area hospital for precautionary measures, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 6:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.