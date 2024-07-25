Man arrested in triple shooting that killed one, injured two

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a triple shooting in North Baltimore last week.

Police said Dominic Pressley, 27, fatally shot 30-year-old Alan Grant, injured a 27-year-old woman, and injured a 31-year-old man in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway.

Pressley was arrested Wednesday inside a home in the 2000 block of East 31st Street.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.