Police investigate triple shooting in North Baltimore

By Miyah Tucker

BALTIMORE- Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in North Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Loyola Northway after receiving multiple calls for a shooting around 1:47 a.m.

After arriving, officers found the three victims: a 30-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and a 27-year-old female, suffering from gunshot wounds. Responding medics provided aid to the victims and transported them to hospitals for further treatment.

According to a release, detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide due to the severity of injuries for one of the victims. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

