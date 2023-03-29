Man arrested in Edmonson Avenue murder of 33-year-old man
BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in the murder of 33-year-old Terence Cheatam, that happened in the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue last Tuesday.
Investigators believe 46-year-old Ricky Crenshaw shot and killed Cheatam following a dispute, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Crenshaw was already being held at Central Booking on firearm charges, has also been charged with 1st degree murder.
Around 2:51 p.m., on March 21, officers responded to the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue in response to a shooting.
When they arrived, they found Cheatam suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel responded to the scene and took Cheatam to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.