Man arrested in Edmonson Avenue murder of 33-year-old man

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in the murder of 33-year-old Terence Cheatam, that happened in the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue last Tuesday

Investigators believe 46-year-old Ricky Crenshaw shot and killed Cheatam following a dispute, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.  

Crenshaw was already being held at Central Booking on firearm charges, has also been charged with 1st degree murder. 

Around 2:51 p.m., on March 21, officers responded to the 2100 block of Edmonson Avenue in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Cheatam suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Medical personnel responded to the scene and took Cheatam to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

