Man arrested after guns, body armor recovered from vehicle outside Arundel Mills Mall

Police say they arrested an Upper Marlboro man Thursday after finding his SUV filled with guns, ammunition and body armor outside Arundel Mills.

Anne Arundel County police said they responded to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said they found a semi-automatic rifle in plain view in the open trunk of a 2016 Ford Explorer. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time, according to police.

Investigators identified the driver as Robert Muschette, 56, of Upper Marlboro.

Police said a search of the SUV revealed two stolen handguns, an AM-15 semi-automatic rifle, bags of assorted ammunition and two sets of body armor.

Muschette is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. He was arrested and charged.

Similar case in Maryland

In November 2024, authorities in St. Mary's County arrested Jerod Taylor, 39, after they said he was manufacturing ghost guns.

Deputies responded to a home in the 20000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park after a reported domestic assault. Police said Taylor fled before officers arrived.

Detectives later searched the home and nearby vehicles, where they said they found 3D-printed firearms, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47, 18 suppressors and more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

Police said they also seized 74 auto sears, which can convert weapons into fully automatic firearms, along with a 3D-printed automatic rifle.

Taylor was charged with illegal possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of an assault weapon with intent to sell, second-degree assault and related offenses, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.