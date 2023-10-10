Watch CBS News
Man arrested for pointing gun at Motel 6 clerk, attempted carjacking in Linthicum Heights

BALTIMORE - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a Motel 6 clerk in Linthicum Heights prior to an attempted carjacking Monday morning, according to police.

Police said a man, identified as Joshua William Martin, reportedly became aggressive with a hotel clerk because he was upset about his hotel room, in which the clerk pepper sprayed him.

The man left, returned with a handgun and pointed it at the hotel clerk, police said. He then left and reportedly attempted to carjack a man in a Ford F150 in the 800 block of Hammonds Ferry Road. However, police said that he couldn't drive away and instead took off on foot.

Police then stopped a speeding black Kia SUV on Raynor Avenue, and when officers initiated a traffic stop, the passenger got out and ran away before he was caught and arrested.

Police determined Martin was involved in the assault and attempted carjacking.



First published on October 10, 2023 / 11:24 AM

