Man arrested for pointing gun at Motel 6 clerk, attempted carjacking in Linthicum Heights

BALTIMORE - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a Motel 6 clerk in Linthicum Heights prior to an attempted carjacking Monday morning, according to police.

Police said a man, identified as Joshua William Martin, reportedly became aggressive with a hotel clerk because he was upset about his hotel room, in which the clerk pepper sprayed him.

The man left, returned with a handgun and pointed it at the hotel clerk, police said. He then left and reportedly attempted to carjack a man in a Ford F150 in the 800 block of Hammonds Ferry Road. However, police said that he couldn't drive away and instead took off on foot.

Police then stopped a speeding black Kia SUV on Raynor Avenue, and when officers initiated a traffic stop, the passenger got out and ran away before he was caught and arrested.

Police determined Martin was involved in the assault and attempted carjacking.