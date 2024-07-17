Watch CBS News
Man arrested for June shooting on Bay Bridge in Queen Anne's County

BALTIMORE -- A man is facing numerous charges after a shooting on the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne's County last month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Melvin Clark, 41, of Severn, is accused of shooting at a silver Mitsubishi multiple times while driving recklessly across the westbound span of the Bay Bridge around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. 

Police said Clark then exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver of the Mitsubishi. 

After an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant.  Clark was arrested Wednesday and faces weapons, assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, and other charges. 

He was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center. 

