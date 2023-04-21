Watch CBS News
Man arrested for alleged role in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Police  have arrested a 27-year-old man for his alleged role in a Southwest Baltimore shooting.

Police believe Devonta Hunter-Bergess shot a 25-year-old man in the 1000 block of Wildwood Parkway on April 12.

Police said officers responded to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue, where a 27-year-old man said he was involved in a shooting with another man after an argument. The man was legally in possession of the gun, police said. 

The 27-year-old man said the other man pulled out a gun and opened fire at him, so he shot back. The two then fled the area, police said. 

Officers then responded to Wheeler Avenue at Franklin Street, where they found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle, shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital. 

Hunter-Bergess was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and handgun violations. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.     

