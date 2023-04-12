Man in critical condition after Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot overnight in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Wildwood Parkway for reported gunfire, but found no victim.

Police said officers were then called to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue, where a 27-year-old man said he was involved in a shooting with another man after an argument. The man was legally in possession of the gun, police said.

The 27-year-old man said the other man pulled out a gun and opened fire at him, so he shot back. The two then fled the area, police said.

Officers then responded to Wheeler Avenue at Franklin Street, where they found a 25-year-old man in a vehicle shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital.

Charges are pending, Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.