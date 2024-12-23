Man arrested with AK-47, stolen vehicle during Towson mass shooting investigation, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested and found with several illegal items, during an investigation into a mass shooting and fiery crash in Towson that happened last week, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

A Baltimore City man died, and nine other people were injured in the shooting and crash on December 17.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near Meteor Court and Cloister Road on December 19, in Parkville, police said. During the stop, they found a stolen vehicle, an AK-47, an AK-47 magazine containing 10 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, and a "Glock switch," a device which turns a semi-automatic into one that is fully automatic.

Jaquan McCain, 20, is held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center on multiple weapons charges, police said.

Baltimore County Police are continuing to search for suspects in Tuesday's mass shooting. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2000 for information in the case.

Baltimore County Police did not say whether the arrest was linked to the shooting.

Towson Mass Shooting

During a press briefing last week, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCollough provided more details about the shooting.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. after they received multiple reports of that gunshots had been fired, and a car was on fire.

An officer responded to the scene to find a vehicle on its side, in flames, near a funeral home, McCollough said. 26-year-old Charles Graham Jr. was found dead near the vehicle.

A total of ten people were injured in the incident, all of them inside the car at the time of the crash.

The involved victims range in age from 14 to 27, including a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, the chief said.

As of Wednesday, one person had been released, while eight others remained hospitalized.