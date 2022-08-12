Man, 54, hospitalized in southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 54-year-old man was hospitalized early Friday following a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.

About 4:45 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of South Smallwood Street, where they found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim's status was not immediately known Friday morning. But due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives have been notified, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.