Man, 52, killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot overnight in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of West Franklin Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.