Man, 45, killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 9:37 p.m. to the 2800 block of Baker Street to investigate a reported shooting, where they found a 45-year-old man shot multiple times.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410)396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
