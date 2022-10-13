Watch CBS News
Man, 45, killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 9:37 p.m. to the 2800 block of Baker Street to investigate a reported shooting, where they found a 45-year-old man shot multiple times. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410)396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 10:03 AM

