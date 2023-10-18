Watch CBS News
Man, 38, killed in West Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:42 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Stricker Street, where they found an unconscious 38-year-old man being treated by medics. 

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.  

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 1500 block of School Street. 

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

