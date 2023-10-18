Man, 38, killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 10:42 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Stricker Street, where they found an unconscious 38-year-old man being treated by medics.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 1500 block of School Street.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.