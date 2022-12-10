Man, 36, shot in the head during a car accident in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the head during a car accident Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to calls for a car accident and shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue.



After arriving officers located a 36-year-old male inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the release

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or if you wish to remain anonymous, utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.