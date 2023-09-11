Man, 23, killed in Aberdeen shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Aberdeen, police said Monday.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Walker Street, where they found 23-year-old Darius Pittman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is being handled as a homicide, Aberdeen Police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.