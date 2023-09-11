Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 23, killed in Aberdeen shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023
Your Monday morning news roundup: September 11, 2023 01:13

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Aberdeen, police said Monday. 

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Walker Street, where they found 23-year-old Darius Pittman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The investigation is being handled as a homicide, Aberdeen Police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shoffstall at 410-272-2121.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.