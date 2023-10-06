Major delays expected on I-695 between I-70 and MD 43 due to road work

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of expected traffic delays due to road work along I-695, the Baltimore Beltway.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area between Stevenson Road and Joppa Road on I-695 (in the Pikesville-Towson area) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weeknights. Crews will be in place during these times.

MDOT said the project will convert portions of the median shoulder along I-695 between I-70 and MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) into an additional travel lane during morning and evening rush hours.

Motorists could see single-lane closures, and speed limit reductions when workers are present in work-zone areas.

Road work is expected to continue through spring 2024.

The goal of the project is to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety. It will also allow the median shoulders along the I-695 inner and outer loops between I-70 and White Marsh Boulevard to serve as additional travel lanes.