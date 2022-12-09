Lyft driver carjacked in Baltimore, escaped from trunk with emergency latch

BALTIMORE -- A Lyft driver was carjacked and robbed Wednesday in Baltimore before he was put in the trunk of his car by four suspects he picked up, according to a police report obtained by WJZ.

The driver was able to escape from the situation thanks to an emergency latch in the trunk of his car, the report said.

The officer who wrote the report narrative responded around 10 p.m. to N. Longwood Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where he met with the victim.

The victim reported that he picked up four men wearing black face masks, who may have been between 16 to 21 years old.

When the suspects got out of the ride at their destination, the driver reported, two of them pointed handguns at him. They told him to get in the back seat and took his iPhone 14, his Apple Watch and his wallet. They reportedly threatened to kill him if he didn't wipe his watch and give his phone password.

The victim was in the backseat as the suspects drove 10 minutes to an alley on the 1200 block N. Longwood Street. There, the victim reported, the suspects told him to get in the trunk and that they were going to use the car and his Lyft account to pick up more people and rob them.

As the suspects began to reverse out of the alley, the victim said he used the emergency latch inside of the trunk to jump out, then began running down the street and screaming for help. The suspects reportedly turned down the 2900 block of Winchester Street and fled.

The victim said he was able to stop an Uber driver and use his phone to call the police.

WJZ reported on a string of similar robberies involving Uber rides last month, in which unsuspecting rideshare users were robbed, sometimes violently, by criminals suspected of carjacking Uber drivers.

Police said arrests were made in those cases, but no further details were shared except that they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the incidents.