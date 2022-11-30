Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.

The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them.

Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.

There were three separate victims within 48 hours over the weekend in the city and Baltimore County, with the first early Saturday morning.

A man told police that he had called an Uber and when the car arrived, he was held at gunpoint, kidnapped, and taken to an ATM where the suspect demanded cash.

Afterward, the suspects drove the victim to Druid Park and let him out of the vehicle. From there he walked to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road and called for help.

Then on Monday morning, a man was picked up by an Uber driver at the Horseshoe Casino. The man told police he became concerned when the driver pulled off in a different direction.

At one point, he was forced out of the car, beaten, and had to give up his cell phone before he was free again, the man said.

About 45 minutes later, another person had a similar experience at a different location, according to authorities. That person ordered an Uber and was taken to a local ATM to withdraw cash.

Police said detectives are also working to have those payments reversed for the victims where applicable.

With limited details about what to look out for, local Uber customers shared their concerns Tuesday with WJZ.

Uber says that it is cooperating with the investigation.

The ride-sharing service is continuing to urge riders to use its safety features, such as sharing their location with a friend or activating an emergency button that calls 911 immediately.