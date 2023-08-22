Lt. Gov. Miller to help make school supply kits for Maryland students

BALTIMORE -- Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will join transportation officials in packing school supplies for children returning to the classroom for the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday.

This is the third year for the school supply drive, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The annual event will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

The annual school supply drive aims to provide collected supplies and monetary donations to students, transportation officials said.

The supplies and donations will go towards creating 1,000 kits for the students, transportation officials said.

The school supply drive supports a promise made by Miller and Gov. Wes Moore to build a stronger Maryland and leave no one behind, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials and leaders from the Maryland State Department of Education and Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs assisted with making the school supply kits.

The supplies were collected between July 10 and July 28, transportation officials said.