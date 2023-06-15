Gov. Wes Moore reveals Safe Summer Initiative, pushes for public safety

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has made it clear that public safety is one of his main priorities. On Thursday, his administration announced the latest effort to affirm his commitment.

The Safe Summer initiative is a collaborative effort, according to Moore. It will launch through the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Every department and agency participated in its creation, Moore said. Additionally, $5 million in the state's American Rescue Plan funds are being allocated to it.

"To tackle this culture of violence head-on, I know we can do it if we work together," Moore said. "We need to make the kind of foundational investments that will break down that pipeline from poverty to prison—provide new routes for work, wages and wealth for everybody."

The initiative will direct more resources to counties with higher rates of youth violence, like Baltimore City, and focus on high-risk individuals.

For this, the state is looking to a strategy that was implemented in Charm City.

"This initiative is a rapid service and intervention model based on a successful Group Violence Reduction Strategy in West Baltimore where homicides and nonfatal shootings have fallen by 33% since just last year, by 50% since 2017," Vincent Schiraldi, the secretary of Juvenile Services, said.

Securing youth employment opportunities is a big part of the initiative as well. The goal is to provide real job experience that can lead to real careers.

"A major focus of all of our youth programs is to build greater pipelines into the conservation careers," Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz said. "This program will continue to grow and expand that pipeline."

Schiraldi said they're still working to identify all youth employment opportunities across all state departments and agencies.

Aside from Baltimore City, the initiative will focus on Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County and Prince George's County. Schiraldi noted that 75% of youth referrals in the state are from these five counties.