Loyola (MD) loses seventh straight with 62-61 loss against La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Loyola (Md.) dropped its seventh in a row with Wednesday's 62-61 loss to La Salle.

Andres Marrero scored 18 points to lead La Salle and secured the win with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

Marrero also contributed six rebounds for the Explorers (7-2). Anwar Gill scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Rokas Jocius went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Alonso Faure, who made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to give Loyola a 61-59 lead with 39 seconds to play, led the Greyhounds (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. D'Angelo Stines added 12 points and six rebounds. Milos Ilic also had 11 points and 10 rebounds. 

