Loyola (MD) loses seventh straight with 62-61 loss against La Salle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Loyola (Md.) dropped its seventh in a row with Wednesday's 62-61 loss to La Salle.
Andres Marrero scored 18 points to lead La Salle and secured the win with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.
Marrero also contributed six rebounds for the Explorers (7-2). Anwar Gill scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Rokas Jocius went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.
Alonso Faure, who made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to give Loyola a 61-59 lead with 39 seconds to play, led the Greyhounds (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. D'Angelo Stines added 12 points and six rebounds. Milos Ilic also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.