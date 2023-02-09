Loyola lacrosse kicks off season at home against defending champ Maryland

BALTIMORE - Loyola's lacrosse team has a tough season-opening task – playing defending National Champ Maryland on Saturday.

The game is at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.

The Greyhounds are looking to bounce back from an 8-8 season last season which left them short of the NCAA Tournament.

Players told WJZ that playing Maryland in the opener is a great opportunity to set the tone.

"We know we got a bear on our hands coming to Ridley on February 11, but you know, with hopefully a good crowd in the stands," defender Cam Wyers said. "And you know some hometown momentum, really make a push and get our name back out there after a tough season.

"It's a challenge for us, but we are playing here," midfielder Liam Bateman added. "With the students coming out, it's an amazing atmosphere to play at. We are excited about that."

Maryland opened last Saturday with a 15-4 win over Richmond in College Park.