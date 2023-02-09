Watch CBS News
Sports

Loyola lacrosse kicks off season at home against defending champ Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Loyola lacrosse kicks off season at home against defending champ Maryland
Loyola lacrosse kicks off season at home against defending champ Maryland 00:55

BALTIMORE - Loyola's lacrosse team has a tough season-opening task – playing defending National Champ Maryland on Saturday.

The game is at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.

The Greyhounds are looking to bounce back from an 8-8 season last season which left them short of the NCAA Tournament.

Players told WJZ that playing Maryland in the opener is a great opportunity to set the tone.

"We know we got a bear on our hands coming to Ridley on February 11, but you know, with hopefully a good crowd in the stands," defender Cam Wyers said. "And you know some hometown momentum, really make a push and get our name back out there after a tough season.

"It's a challenge for us, but we are playing here," midfielder Liam Bateman added. "With the students coming out, it's an amazing atmosphere to play at. We are excited about that."

Maryland opened last Saturday with a 15-4 win over Richmond in College Park.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.