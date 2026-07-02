Governor Wes Moore announces plan to help lower utility bills across Maryland

Maryland is expanding its energy assistance programs, allowing for 200,000 households to receive help with their energy bills.

Residents applying for energy assistance through DHS's Office of Home Energy Programs (OHEP) will see up to a 32% increase in their benefits.

The new structure, which started on July 1, is designed to offset up to 55% of annual heating costs and up to 47% of electric bills for vulnerable households.

The expansion was granted by the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS).

"In our region and across the country, the rising cost of energy has gotten out of control — But no family should have to choose between paying their utility bill and putting food on the table," said Gov. Wes Moore. "That's why Maryland is cutting through red tape and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Marylanders when they need it most."

Lower-income households will receive the most support, with assistance amounts varying based on individual household size, utility consumption, and financial circumstances, the governor's office said.

"A utility shutoff can be devastating for a family during the summer or winter months," Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers said. "By improving the impact and reach of our energy assistance programs, we are aligning with the Moore-Miller administration's priority to lower utility bills and make life more affordable for all Marylanders."

The expanded eligibility and a simpler application process have been implemented to give Marylanders better access to utility bill relief.

The OHEP is also providing $48 million in extra funding for the 2026 EUSP Supplemental Grants to help eligible Maryland residents cover their electric bills. These grants will be available until the end of September.