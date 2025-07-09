Weather quieting down across Maryland after stormy stretch

After another round of storms brought rain and thunder to much of Maryland Wednesday afternoon and evening, calmer weather is expected to return heading into the end of the week.

Rain chances will taper off later tonight across the Eastern Shore, with overnight temperatures dipping into the low to mid-70s. Patchy fog may develop in some areas early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. While the chance for storms remains, activity is expected to be more isolated. A few storms could still reach severe levels.

On Friday, more isolated storms are possible, particularly west of I-95. Highs will climb near 90 degrees.

The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend, with scattered afternoon and evening storms each day. Daytime highs will stay around 90, with overnight lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, storm coverage increases again on Monday, followed by a brief lull Tuesday. A cold front is expected to bring another round of more widespread storms on Wednesday.

Behind that front, drier and more comfortable weather is forecast to return late next week into the weekend, along with a welcome drop in humidity. Highs through the period will range from the upper 80s to near 90, with lows in the low 70s.