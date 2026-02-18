Maryland pet owners support proposed bill following pet cremation scam

Victims who were scammed by the owner of an unlicensed pet crematorium in Baltimore County testified before the Maryland House of Delegates on Wednesday.

They are supporting a proposed bill that would establish consumer regulations for pet cremation services.

What is House Bill 564?

The pet owners are backing House Bill 564, which was introduced to the House Health and Government Operations Committee on Tuesday by Maryland delegate Nick Allen.

The bill would require pet cremation businesses to register with the state, keep detailed records, and provide pet owners with written documentation, including the type of cremation requested and identification information for the animal.

It would also require animal remains to be stored in a dignified manner.

"I was asked by constituents to do something about this, and I know for a lot of people, their pets are members of their family," Allen said. "I can't imagine being in this situation and how devastating this would be."

The bill would give the Maryland Attorney General's Office the ability to enforce regulations.

"So nobody else is going to have to go through this trauma and this pain and have to deal with this," said Nikki Pickens, who was a victim of the pet cremation scam.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on October 1, 2026. You can read the bill here.

The pet cremation scam

On Tuesday, Rodney Ward pleaded guilty in Baltimore County for running an unlicensed pet crematorium.

Ward and his wife, Yalanda, were both charged in connection with the scam at Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services in Catonsville.

Investigators said Ward took money from grieving pet owners for cremation services. Rather than pets' ashes, pet owners were given materials like concrete powder and sand, while improperly disposed of the pets.

In April, investigators found the remains of 38 different animals in the back of a hearse in West Baltimore. Court documents revealed that nearly $13,000 was collected from more than 50 victims.

Joy Schoonover told lawmakers her cat was one of dozens of animals found during the investigation.

"No other pet owner should have to learn from a police search that their beloved companion was treated like trash," Schoonover told lawmakers. "Garfield's remains were found by police, stuffed in the back of a hearse, where he was one of 38 pets discovered during their search."

Victims of the scam said they were shocked to learn how unregulated the pet cremation industry is.

"The crematory business, there is protection for the humans, but there are none for the pets," Pickens said.

Rodney Ward could face up to 25 years in prison for the charges of theft and malicious destruction of property. He will be sentenced on March 31.

Yalanda Ward's trial was postponed until May 6.