Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023

BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.

It narrowly missed his wife.

Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

She later died at the hospital.

Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023.

East Baltimore resident Donnell Garland said the first deadly shooting of 2023 was tragic because it killed a 17-year-old girl. Also, the gunfire damaged his home and almost injured his wife. Tune in to WJZ at 5 p.m. to hear his story. pic.twitter.com/beXEXGLPHW — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) January 2, 2023

"Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It really messed with her safety."

A woman who said she is the victim's godmother posted on Facebook, "D'Asia…the family favorite little"MaMa". Babygirl rest in peace." She also wrote, "My heart is heavy first day of 2023. My 17-year-old Goddaughter D'Asia Garrison was taken away from my family this morning. Another holiday I have to mourn RIP MaMa."

WJZ was on the scene as homicide detectives again canvassed the area for evidence that might lead them to Garrison's killer on Monday morning.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

A bullet hole in an SUV from the violence in East Baltimore that killed 17yo D’Asia Garrison. She is the first homicide victim in Baltimore in 2023. @wjz https://t.co/vPcaVGnVz1 pic.twitter.com/X5DvTjZ6Lf — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 2, 2023

Across the city in West Baltimore, authorities are still investigating the killing of another young person—a 7-year-old boy.

He was shot in the head on Friday night. An 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Police have revealed few details about the crime and department officials told WJZ on Monday that it had no updates to share.

"He's an 18-year-old in the house with a gun and his brothers and sisters and then unfortunately a tragedy happened," said Robert, a neighbor.

Robert also told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that he has been in touch with the victim's parents, and his wife's church is working to help them.

"We've got these young people with these guns, and that's what's tearing up Baltimore," he said.

Another deadly year has marred Baltimore. Violence in the city has claimed the lives of hundreds of adults, multiple teenagers, and, most recently, a 7-year-old child. https://t.co/3MCk6qRVn5 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) January 1, 2023

"I've been in Baltimore all my life and it's just terrible," he said. "Every year it's getting worse."

Last year alone, at least 16 children were victims of homicide in Baltimore City. Many of those crimes have gone unsolved.

On Monday, police also reported that a 17-year-old was shot in the hand in West Baltimore. They said he was inside of a vehicle that had been reported stolen when he was struck.

But homicides and non-fatal shootings were down slightly. Annual data shows that 333 people were killed in Baltimore City in 2022, one fewer than in 2021.

Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder; only 22.8% of non-fatal shootings have been cleared/solved in the city this year. Last year’s BPD average 24.2%, national average 26.1% https://t.co/YM9KTnXaIs #Baltimore #crime @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2022

Shootings and homicides are down significantly in West Baltimore as the city gets ready to expand its Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a more holistic and intensive plan that focuses on the root causes of violence.

My administration is committed to continuously making public safety a top priority and taking a comprehensive approach to address violence in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/TowtUIAmfm — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 2, 2023

If you know anything about recent homicides and shootings, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.