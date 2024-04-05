Local nonprofit set to host free job support days for displaced Port of Baltimore workers

Walmart Store on Putty Hill Avenue to close, and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- Local nonprofit, Maryland New Directions are set to co-host a series of free Resume and Job Assistance Days for Port of Baltimore workers displaced by the Key Bridge collapse.

MND announced in a release there will be five days for those who wish to participate in onsite interviews and screenings on the 2nd floor of the FutureCare building on the 2700 N. Charles Street; beginning in April and ending in June. Each day will offer a morning session from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and an afternoon session from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Those dates are as followed:

Monday, April 15

Monday, May 6

Monday, May 13

Monday, June 3

Monday, June 24

The organization also shared they will continue "to support motivated job seekers with industry-specific training opportunities, individual career coaching, job search support, and referrals to community partners for food, housing, and other necessities. As always, all Maryland New Directions services are offered at no cost."

The nonprofit's Executive Director ,Grace Lee, shared "The closure of the Port of Baltimore has displaced thousands of workers, including many of our past clients... As our community continues to cope with the vast impact of this disaster, Maryland New Directions is prepared and committed to helping ensure these individuals can find meaningful employment as soon as possible."

For more information and to register for a Resume and Job Assistance Day, MND directs people to call them at 410-230-0630 and request to speak with a Maryland New Directions staff member.