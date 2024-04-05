Port of Baltimore workers closer to relief after act passes through Senate

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of workers and businesses who have ties to the Port of Baltimore are one step closer to gaining some relief from the state after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The House of Delegates is expected to approve the Port Act as early as Friday, after it swiftly went through the state senate.

If the House approves the act today, it will be sent to Governor Wes Moore's desk for his signature.

But this is emergency legislation, meaning that it will become law immediately if signed.

The Port Act passed the Senate on Wednesday unanimously, 47 to 0.

If the act becomes law, it would allow the governor to access the state's 'rainy day' funds to support thousands who are still being impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Delegate Luke Clippinger says the port accounts for 3.3 billion dollars in personal income for people annually.

He says the bridge collapse impacts about 15,300 jobs directly to port activity, but overall, about 140 thousand people are impacted in some way.

This measure would temporarily pay wages of port workers and provide support for workers who are not covered by unemployment insurance.

"It's critical that we help those workers and their families who rely on the port for their livelihoods and that we ensure they can put food on their tables and pay their bills during the time that the channel is not completely open to traffic," Delegate Luke Clippinger said.

The measure would also help businesses cover payroll and provide incentives for companies to return to the port once it fully reopens.