Local nonprofit helps stranded crews stuck in the Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- For nearly two weeks, a number of ships have been stuck in the port of Baltimore, stranding all of their crews.

Since the collapse, several organizations have been working around the clock to ensure they're taken care of.

Apostleship of the sea is a non-profit that's made up of volunteers, tied to the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The director has been in constant contact with crews ever since the collapse, even meeting members of the Dali crew days before Key Bridge collapse.

There's a couple containers tucked away in the corner of this office in Dundalk.

Inside are razors, combs, socks, care packages put together by the Apostleship of the Sea to help stranded crews stuck in the Port of Baltimore.

"We're just a friendly face to seafarers when they come into Baltimore. We go on board, greet them, and then we try to welcome them as we would welcome Christ." Andrew Middleton, director of Apostle of the Sea said.

Apostleship runs on six volunteers. They also provide religious items and services.

While they're catholic, crews don't have to be to get their help.

"Seafarers of other faith, backgrounds, or denominations, we'll make every effort to either get someone to them or get them to their house of worship." Middleton explained.

If crew members have the proper visas, Apostleship also can escort crews off their ships and into the city. Middleton took some of Dali's crew shopping, days before the Key Bridge's collapse.

"Toiletries and snacks and those kind of things, just little creature comforts that they thought they might need on what was supposed to be a 28-day voyage from Baltimore to Sri Lanka." Middleton said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to open a limited access channel to the port by the end of April and fully reopening it by the end of May.

Middleton says he's been in contact daily with all the crews and he'll continue to be until they're able to leave.

Middleton said that the Apotleship of the Sea is, "Trying to make sure that seafarers know that God loves them. And that we try to make sure their dignity is intact and upheld and respected."

Among the cargo ships, there are also four ships stuck in the port that are supposed to help military operations at a moment's notice.

The non-profit Baltimore International Seafarers, which is tied to the episcopal church, has also been helping the stranded crews.