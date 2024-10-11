Local dog training center steps up to support hurricane victims down south

BALTIMORE -- A K9 training center in Joppa is making sure that pet owners down south have the resources they need to keep their four-legged friends comfortable during the raging hurricane season.

At Blue Line K-9 Dog Training, it's all about developing trust.

"Our mission is to be able to help people build bonds with their dogs but also empower them and keep them with their dogs," said the owner of Blue Line, Hollie Kelly.

As tropical storms tear through the South, the team can't stop thinking about the victims impacted by Hurricane Helene, specifically those furry friends who were in the midst of the storm.

"A lot of those dogs that are displaced in general are really going to struggle to get through all of this," Kelly said. "Being completely displaced miles and miles in general is terrifying to them and it can cause everything from just mild anxiety all the way up to huge behavioral problems."

The team plans to bridge the gap by collecting pet necessities including blankets, towels, food, treats, leashes, collars, and much more.

The company is asking community members to chip in with the effort by dropping donations off in a bin sitting outside the facility. Kelly says the bin will get emptied daily.

Those items will then get shipped away and the company's North Carolina location will distribute them within the state and work their way south.

Kelly hopes this assistance takes the load off pet owners trying to rebuild after the storm.

"Being able to help guide and make sure that they have everything they need to start back again is going to be huge for everybody down there," she explained.

At a time like this, no donation is too small.

"Something as small as a tiny little bag of dog treats or a cheap collar is going to go a long way in helping somebody get back on their feet again," Kelly said.

Donations are accepted at any time at the Joppa location. Blue Line K-9 Dog Training will be collecting items until October 19th and all Blue Line K-9 Dog Training locations are participating.

Kelly also stressed the importance of staying prepared for any disaster by keeping a pet emergency kit in your car with food, water, bowls, leashes, and collars.

"It's familiar food, familiar items from home," she said. "Having...stuff that they're used to can really make a difference between fear and comfortability in a major situation where you're moving fast and maybe don't have the time to comfort them like you would normally do," she said.