Local author Kelvin Abrams hopes to inspire next generation of entrepreneurs in new book

Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024)

Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024)

Here is your Sunday news roundup (01/07/2024)

BALTIMORE - Looking to become more successful in 2024?

For many, the new year comes with new goals and aspirations.

Kelvin Abrams, a local author and business owner, hopes to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Maybe one of your goals for the new year is to become more financially independent or to start something of your own.

But, the road to owning a business isn't that easy.

Abrams draws on his experiences to help others.

"I have three businesses in Glenelg, Maryland, I have a coffee shop, "K-9 and coffee," a doggie daycare, "Tiki's Playhouse," and I have a gym," Abrams said.

Nearly 8% more Marylanders filed to start a business in 2023, than the year before.

With more people becoming their boss, Abrams's new book "Get Uncomfortable or Change Course" guides you to the path of entrepreneurship.

"You are a human resources person, a therapist, a friend, a boss," Abrams added.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, nearly 18% of businesses fail within their first year, and 50% within the first five years, plummeting even further to 65% by the 10th year of business.

Abrams is looking to change the narrative.

"I have been through a lot of struggles, a lot of good days and bad days," Abrams said. "One of the mantras I live by is learn, earn, return. I have learned, I've earned, and now it's my turn to give back and to return and help those who want to become business owners and not make the same mistakes that I've made."