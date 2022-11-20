LIVE BLOG: Ravens host the Carolina Panthers for a showdown at the Bank

BALTIMORE-- It is Week 11 of the NFL Season and Raven football is back! The men in purple host a showdown against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Tune in here for a live blog; keeping you up to date with the biggest plays of the game.

1:55 p.m.- Bravvion Roy bats down Lamar Jackson's pass and comes up with the interception, Panthers take over.

1:44 p.m - After the 1st quarter the Ravens and Panthers are scoreless. Baltimore has 58 total yards to Carolina's 24

1:36 p.m.- Lamar Jackson rushes for 10 yards and the first down. The Ravens offense is off to a slow start.

1:18 p.m.- Ravens defense comes up big on 3rd down! Patrick Queen sacks Baker Mayfield to force a punt.

1:04 p.m.- He's back!!! Mark Andrews makes the first catch of the game for 12 yards.