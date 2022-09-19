Lighting strikes for Ravens with career high for Jackson ahead of 42-35 loss to Dolphins

Lighting strikes for Ravens with career high for Jackson ahead of 42-35 loss to Dolphins

Lighting strikes for Ravens with career high for Jackson ahead of 42-35 loss to Dolphins

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens played the home opener in front of 70,000 fans under picture-perfect sunny skies on Sunday.

It was ideal weather that produced unexpected lightning.

The Ravens stunned the visiting Miami Dolphins with a series of lightning strikes: the first on the game's opening kick-off.

Devin Duvernay bolted 103 yards in 13 seconds of the game.

At that point, the Ravens were up 7-0.

The next lightning strike was by air: Lamar Jackson to Rashod Bateman.

It was a 75-yard touchdown connection and the first of three touchdown passes by Jackson.

In the second half of the game, Lamar does it with his legs—breaking through the Miami defense.

He carried for a career-high 79-yard touchdown run to give the Ravens a 21-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Dolphins “team speed”?

Ravens have TDs of 103 yds, 75 yds & this Lamar Jackson career long 79 yd run. Ravens lead 35-14 after 3Q 🏈 @wjz @WJZ13sports

pic.twitter.com/nGP99nTrE0 — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 18, 2022

But lightning strikes both ways and Miami put together a rally for the record books.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, two of them long strikes to Tyreek Hill.

One of them was for 60 yards and tied the game at 35.

MIA can strike fast too ⚡️

3 TD’s in 4th Q to tie game at 35.

Last 2 TD’s scored on passes of 48 & 60 yds. Wow. #Shootout 🏈 @wjz @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 18, 2022

The Ravens regained the lead with a field goal kicked by Justin Tucker.

But the Dolphins found the end zone with seconds left on the clock.

Tagovailoa threw to Jaylen Waddle. That was the game-winner for Miami in a 42-38 stunner.

Tagovailoa had six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens suffered a home-opening defeat and fell to 1 and 1.

Next week, they'll be on the road to New England to play the Patriots.