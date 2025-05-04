Fallen tree halts light rail service, creates headaches for fans attending Baltimore Orioles game

Baltimore Orioles fans attending Sunday's game at Camden Yards were impacted after a fallen tree shut down portions of the light rail tracks.

Service was disrupted between six stops in Baltimore County and Baltimore City, caused by Saturday's strong storm. A tree fell and damaged the overhead powerlines, which caused headaches for baseball fans trying to get to and from the downtown ballpark.

MTA provided shuttle service to riders who were trying to use the light rail to get to and from the game.

Some light rail riders said the track shutdown was confusing because it added another unexpected step.

MTA said the storms damaged the overhead power lines between North Avenue and Lutherville. A tree took out the wiring and was lying on the track.

Two fans traveling from Cockeysville said they didn't know the system was down until they were forced to get off one stop later.

"When we got to Lutherville, and the train stopped, we were like, now what do we do?" said Karen Collier. "So it was just a bit confusing, but the shuttle wasn't bad once we found the bus. It actually got us here about the same time that the train would have."